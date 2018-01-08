A Fiber Trio at Gallery 22

Despite temperatures in the single digits on Friday night, patrons of the arts still flowed into Gallery 22 on East Winter Street to view the opening of A Fiber Trio, an exhibit that wasn’t only candy to the eye, but also pleasing to the touch. Each piece in the exhibit was created from fabrics and various other fibrous materials giving each work a visual and textured beauty. Tammy Wallace, left, explains how she created the piece hanging on the wall to Deb Baillieul, center, and Becky Dickerson, right. All three are fiber artists whose works are featured in the exhibit. A Fiber Trio will be on display at Gallery 22 through Feb. 17. The gallery is open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information, go to www.gallery22.net. Gallery 22 is located at 22 E. Winter St.

