Soul Injury: Free program for active military and veterans

Military veterans are invited to attend a free workshop, “Soul Injury,” on Jan. 25 at Westin Hotel in downtown Columbus. The workshop will be in session from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The basis for addressing “soul injuries” originated with a group of Veterans Administration nurses who witnessed “soul injuries” firsthand as they surfaced on 10,000 dying combat veterans.

Founded by Deborah Grassman, CEO of Opus Peace, “Soul Injury” features a DVD presentation by Grassman and in-person presentation by Amy Billa and Bruce Norman. Billa has presented nationally regarding grief and end of life issues. Norman is a Vietnam veteran with vast experience in bereavement and hospice chaplaincy.

This program is for those who have been affected by trauma, grief, war, and abuse, as well as those who serve them. The registration fee will be waived for active military and veterans, but registration is required.

Professionals seeking CEU’s may also register for a fee. Clergy, healthcare providers, mental health practitioners, veterans, and the community are encouraged to attend.

Westin Hotel is located at 310 South High Street, with a parking garage directly across the street. Registration deadline is Jan. 19. Go to www.GriefLossEducation.com to register. For information, visit the website, or call 828-413-7672.