POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to an address in the 300 block of East William Street on Sunday around 4 a.m. regarding a report of domestic violence. No injuries were observed and the alleged victim declined to pursue any charges. A report was taken to document the call.

• A report was taken from a business on Park Avenue on Friday after people at the location reported a safe containing thousands of dollars was left on top of a vehicle and fell off somewhere between Park Avenue and Columbus Pike.

• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of North Sandusky Street on Friday afternoon. Police spoke with the juvenile and parents and after an investigation, unruly juvenile charges will be forwarded to juvenile court.

• A burglary report was taken Saturday evening at a home on Yorkshire Road. The resident reported that while they were away, someone entered the home and stole medication. The man did not want to press charges, but a report was taken to document the incident.