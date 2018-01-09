‘Famous Firsts in History’ to be first historical society program of 2018

Did you know that the first automatic vending machine was invented in 1867, or that the first commercial typewriters were introduced in 1874, but did not become common in offices until after the mid-1880s?

The public will have an opportunity to learn about these inventions and more at the Delaware County Historical Society program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at The Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road in Delaware.

Steve Bemiller, antiques expert and recently retired vice president, auctioneer and appraiser with Garth’s Auctions, will be the presenter. This program has been adapted from patent dates listed in Ralph and Terry Kovals’ “Numbers You Need to Know” publication. Items from the Society’s collection will be displayed, plus attendees are invited to bring small items for Bemiller to discuss.

The program is free and open to the public, however there will be an opportunity to make a donation, which will help defray the operating expenses of the Society. For more information, email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, ext. 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Submitted by Delaware County Historical Society

