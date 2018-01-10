New Delaware City Schools board members sworn in

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Monday evening and elected Ted Backus as board president with Jayna McDaniel-Browning now serving as vice president for the year.

The meeting was held in the board room at Willis Education Center and was the first meeting of the year.

At the meeting recently-reelected board members, McDaniel-Browning, Frances O’Flaherty, and newly elected board member Michael Wiener, took the oath of office.

After the swearing in, board members voted to elected Backus as board president and to elect McDaniel-Browning as board vice president. Backus has been on the board since 2008 and McDaniel-Browning has been a board member since 2014.

This was the first meeting for Wiener as a board member. He replaced former board president Deb Rafeld after she declined to run for reelection last year. Rafeld had been a board member since 2006.

Wiener lives in Delaware and works as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Crawford County. Wiener served as a member of the 2016 Delaware City Schools levy committee and was a member of the committee that promoted the levy that passed during the Nov. 7, 2017 election.

The board then approved meeting dates for 2018. Meetings will be held at Willis at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5, March 5, March 19, April 16, May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 9, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Oct 22, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10.

The board of education also approved the resignations of Deborah Sears, a bus driver with the district, and Joellen Wolfson, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant.

The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room at Willis Education Center, located at 74 West William Street on Feb. 5.

In the next month, there will be no school on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Conferences will be held at Hayes on Jan. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the annual Hayes marching band event, Melodies and Marinara, will be held on Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, conferences at the elementary schools will be held from 3:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

Delaware City Schools board of education members Michael Wiener, Frances O’Flaherty, and Jayna McDaniel-Browning are sworn in Monday evening during the board of education’s organizational board meeting. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_Swearing-In.jpg Delaware City Schools board of education members Michael Wiener, Frances O’Flaherty, and Jayna McDaniel-Browning are sworn in Monday evening during the board of education’s organizational board meeting. Courtesy photo | Delaware City Schools

Delaware City Schools BOE organizes for 2018

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.