POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A woman contacted police Sunday to report that someone stole her purse from a shopping cart while she was in a parking lot on Columbus Pike. The woman reported the purse contained a phone, cash, credit cards, and a .380 caliber pistol. The investigation is ongoing.

• Ohio Wesleyan University contacted police Monday afternoon to report that someone burned books and papers inside a building on Williams Drive. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is inactive, pending more information.

• Police were dispatched to a home on Bruce Road on Tuesday around 4:19 a.m. after an intoxicated man was reported. The man, a homeless 30 year old, was charged with disorderly conduct via intoxication and taken to the Delaware County Jail.