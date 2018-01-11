County seeks applications for Concord-Scioto Community Authority

The Board of County Commissioners of Delaware County is seeking to appoint one member to fill a term on the Concord-Scioto Community Authority Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees consists of seven members.

This Board shall appoint three citizen members to represent the interests of present and future residents of the District and one member to serve as a representative of local government. The three appointed citizen members and local government member shall each serve a two-year term.

At this time, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking to appoint two citizen members for terms commencing March 22, 2018 and ending March 21, 2020.

The Authority facilitates the financing of specific infrastructure improvements benefiting property owners within the Authority’s boundaries. In addition, the Board of Directors would have primary responsibility to oversee the financing of the infrastructure and improvements described above and to provide for the levy and collection of the community development charge within the Authority.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Dana Bushong, Delaware County Human Resources, 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed Board Appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Submitted by Delaware County Board of Commissioners

