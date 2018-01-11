Delaware County Property Transfers

1785 Dartmoor Lane, Delaware; Bob Webb VII LLC to Shaker, Benjamin E. & Erin M.; $834,083.

7925 Reins Court, Delaware; Bodduna, Jayaprakash N. & Manchikatla, Ratna S. to Vanga, Naresh & Annam, Priyanka; $435,000.

6434 Tournament Drive, Westerville; Airey, Jonathan Taylor & Stephanie S. to Butala, Vinaya D. & Mahajan, Yogesh P.; $339,500.

3539 State Route 229, Ashley; McGonigle, Jacqueline K. to Linnane, Scott Thomas & Angela Marie; $124,000.

5264 Louden Drive, Lewis Center; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Srivastava, Nitin & Rakhi; $443,563.

5964 Plumb Road, Galena; Miranda, Larry A. to Patel, Sanjay; $381,000.

4450 McAlister Park Drive, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Babik, Thomas M. & Nancy L.; $456,980.

6239 Brookview Manor Drive, Galena; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gaitten, Melissa D. & Ryan; $450,000.

1034 Brookside Court, Galena; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Mandava, Satish & Paturi, Sindhuri; $423,760.

693 Viola Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Stahl, Roger Charles Jr. & Kelley; $423,270.

44 Holmes Street, Galena; Underwood, Louis to Underwood, Chris A. & Karin E.; $260,000.

153 Julianne Circle, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Osborn, John R. & Jennifer; $273,027.

6554 Rocky Fork Drive, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Brooks, Craig W. & Lucinda H.; $367,720.

N. Galena Road, Sunbury; Starfall LLC to Brown, Kevin R. & Jennifer L.; $91,000.

675 Eagle Walk Road, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Schaeffer, Zachary R. & Morgan H.; $331,581.

3824 Evelynton Avenue, Lewis Center; Village at Bale Kenyon LLC The to Mertz, Mitchell & Mary E.; $241,025.

128 Fescue Road, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gordon, Cathleen; $336,040.

688 Eagle Walk Road, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Cline, Tate J. & Richardson, Whitney P.; $354,170.

512 Crick Stone Drive, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Meeks, Ryan & Stacey; $441,401.

266 Braxton Street, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Bogaards, Sheryl & David; $257,055.

2222 Common Bent Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Perdew, Laura Rachel; $353,408.

44 Holmes Street, Galena; Underwood, Louis to Underwood, Chris A. & Karin E.; $260,000.

7201 Falls View Circle, Delaware; Kent, Joel S. & Ada G. to Moore, Josephine K.; $179,900.

3800 Evelynton Avenue, Lewis Center; Village at Bale Kenyon LLC The to Smith, Chad E.; $198,715.

3834 Evelynton Avenue, Lewis Center; Village at Bale Kenyon LLC The to Noblitt, Jacqueline K.; $225,868.

3916 Regatta Court, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Bennett, Antione L. & Latoya T.; $459,935.

3848 Evelynton Avenue, Lewis Center; Village at Bale Kenyon LLC The to Takkalapally, Prashamsh & Rangineni, Sindhoora; $236,595.

603 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Cecil, James D.; $241,465.

151 McNamara Loop, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Singh, Lakhwinder @ 3; $370,450.

565 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Melko, Paul J. & Anne; $205,966.

8246 Coppertop Lane, Lewis Center; Epcon Hidden Ravines LLC to Ralston, Jeffrey A. & Ruth A.; $342,390.

3835 Southbury Drive, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to North, Robert W. & Marsha L.; $429,055.

5632 Whispering Ridge Drive, Galena; Murphy, Kurt R. & Sarah E. to Fletcher, Shane Anthony & Emily Anne; $329,500.