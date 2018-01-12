Your Pastor Speaks : God’s word — Be realistic, then optimistic

Did you hear about the optimist that fell off the top of a 40-story building? As he passed the 13th floor he was heard to say, “So far so good!”

Our society is just like the falling optimist. But when we compare our society to the Bible, we get a more realistic picture.

Take the picture given in Romans chapter 1 for example. It shows us how much trouble we are actually in when we reject God’s revelation. Because of this rejection God gives people over to their sin as a judgment.

Notice this repeated thought: “Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts…” (Romans 1:24).

“For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections…” (Romans 1:26).

“God gave them over to a reprobate mind…” (Romans 1:28).

Suppose you plant a garden this spring. You plant tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, watermelon, onions and more. Then you get too busy to maintain the garden. If you don’t touch it all summer, the weeds will overtake it. All you have to do is leave the garden alone to ruin it. It is the same with the human heart. All God has to do is leave us alone to judge us. We will corrupt ourselves.

And that is what is going on all around us in America today. If you take the time to read all of Romans chapter 1, you will see that the present day confusion about marriage is one manifestation of God’s judgment. It is not the only manifestation, but an increasingly evident one.

There is no confusion about marriage in the Bible. When Jesus Christ taught on marriage He began by stating, “Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female” (Matthew 19:4). A man and a woman in covenant together before God is the foundation for marriage.

This Bible-defined marriage is the only legitimate place for human sexuality as Hebrews 13:4 says, “Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.” How tragic it is today that even many so-called Christian churches and leaders do not stand up for this Biblical teaching. God’s Word has not changed on this subject.

Why am I writing about this? Because I am concerned that too many people are going down a path to self destruction. The “anything goes” philosophy of religion today is not Bible-based reality. You can be an optimistic Christian. But the first step is to be realistic about Biblical truth.

Rev. Stephen Howard is pastor of Morrow Bible Church. For information, go to morrowbiblechurch.org.

