POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to an incident Wednesday evening on Trotter’s Circle. When officers arrived, a man involved in the incident made threats of self harm and he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.

• A traffic stop was conducted Thursday around 1:18 a.m. in the area of South Sandusky Street and Bernard Avenue. The driver was found to be impaired and in possession of marijuana along with possible harmful intoxicants. The intoxicants were collected for testing and the driver was arrested for OVI and possession of marijuana.

Powell police report:

• A crash was reported Wednesday morning in the area of Retreat Lane, west of State Route 315. Police report a vehicle failed to maintain control and drove off the right side of the road, striking several bushes, and an irrigation pipe. No injuries were reported.