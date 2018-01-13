Delaware man arrested in Union County drug probe

A five-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking by the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force has resulted in officers and deputies serving a search warrant at a Union County residence in the 21000 block of Titus Road in Raymond.

Three people found at the residence were arrested for outstanding warrants. Paul J. Lester, 42, of Raymond, has been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Alyssa M. Carver, 25, of Raymond, was arrested for outstanding warrants from Union County for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to appear. Timothy L.K. Holton, 27, of Delaware, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Franklin County for contempt of court. All three were transported to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs and guns were recovered during the search of the residence. Additional charges are expected when the case is presented to a future Union County Grand Jury.

“Law Enforcement in Union County will continue to aggressively pursue drug trafficking offenses and those that choose to engage in such activity,” said Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton.

The Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Tactical Unit, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the Liberty Township Fire Department, and the Union County Emergency Management Agency. The M.A.D.E. Task Force is a joint investigative task force comprised of detectives from the Marysville Division of Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and representatives from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The excellent collaboration between all three of these agencies continues to result in a reduction of the flow of illegal drugs into Marysville and Union County,” said Chief Floyd Golden.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information courtesy of The Plain City Advocate. Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

