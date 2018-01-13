Radnor man sentenced in sexual imposition case

A Radnor man who recently pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition was sentenced to community control in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony G. Schumm, 49, appeared in court Monday afternoon to be sentenced for one count of gross sexual imposition.

Schumm pleaded guilty to the charge at a change of plea hearing on Nov. 28, where he admitted to committing gross sexual imposition between Oct. 22, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2016. At his arraignment, prosecutors said Schumm sexually assaulted a woman who had passed out at a party.

Schumm was scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 28, 2017 and faced four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of sexual battery, but before the trial began Schumm reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Schumm pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a lesser included offense of one of the rape charges.

Per the agreement, the rest of the charges were dismissed.

At the sentencing hearing on Monday, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Everett Krueger sentenced Schumm to five years of community control and said he faces 18 months in prison if he violates the terms of community control.

Additionally, he was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500. Schumm will also be monitored via GPS for 90 days, according to court documents.

Schumm was also ordered to register as a tier I sex offender.

Schumm was indicted on Feb. 24, 2017 and had originally been scheduled to stand trial on July 11, but the trial was delayed to Sept. 5 and delayed again to Nov. 28.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.

