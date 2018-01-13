Grand jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury include:

• Dariel K. Gitchuway, of Redford, Michigan, was charged with seven counts of identity fraud and one count of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. An arraignment has been set for March 3 at 8:45 a.m.

• Carlas A. Colley, of Georgina, Alabama, was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Chad F. Griffin, of Powell, was charged with two counts of trespass in a habitation, fourth-degree felonies.

• Evan D. Knight, of Westerville, was charged with two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felonies, and two counts of operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree misdemeanors. An arraignment has been set for March 2 at 8:30 a.m.

• Rhonda S. Weinert, of Delaware, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, and three counts of identity fraud, fifth-degree felonies.

• Travis D. Marcum, of Delaware, was charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Mariah M. Martin, of Delaware, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment was set for Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

• Andrew K. Hodges, of Delaware, was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of theft, one fourth-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

