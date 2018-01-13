Sheriff: Level 2 Snow/Ice Emergency in effect for Delaware County

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 Snow/Ice Emergency.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Level 2 is issued when “Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are very icy in many areas. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

A winter storm that pushed through Central Ohio on Friday dumped as much as 6.5 inches of snow in some locations, according to the National Weather Service Wilmington Forecast Office. A resident in Etna in southwest Licking County reported the 6.5-inch total.

Three inches of snow was reported Friday night by the Ohio Department of Transportation office in Delaware. In Westerville, a source reported 3.5 inches of snow fell on Friday. According to a weather watcher in Dublin, 5.3 inches fell there. All of those totals were recorded on the NWS Wilmington website.

The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency’s weather station recorded sustained wind speeds topping 35 mph at the height of the storm. A wind gust of 45.2 mph was recorded at 10:46 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service forecast for today (Saturday) is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 16 degrees and wind chill values dipping to minus-4 degrees. The low tonight will be 0 degrees.

On Sunday, expect sunshine with a high of 19 degrees. Wind chill values will drop to around 0 degrees.

More snow is predicted for the region on Sunday night and Monday. The weather service is estimating a half-inch on Sunday night with 1 to 3 inches possible on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_22852050_1748503258533982_6960450289077100548_n-1.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.