Delaware County District Library locations to open at noon Saturday

With Delaware County presently under a Level 2 Snow Alert, all Delaware County District Library locations remain closed Saturday morning until noon.

Should the Level 2 advisory not be lifted or downgraded to a Level 1 by 11 a.m., the library will remain closed for the remainder of Saturday. Locations include branches in Delaware, Ostrander, Orange Township and Powell.

The library will reopen with regular operating hours as county weather conditions improve.

Patrons are reminded that all holds, renewals and e-resources can be accessed 24/7 online at www.delawarelibrary.org.

Pending improvements in road conditions

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.