Kiwanis gears up for Jug golf outing

Preparations are officially underway for the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County’s Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic.

The 43rd installment of the annual golf event for area youth will be held on Saturday, July 14 at the City of Delaware’s Hidden Valley Golf Course, 580 W. William St.

Ed Schlote, president of the local Kiwanis Club, said the group’s mission is to change the world by “serving children, one child and one community at a time.”

He added that the golf classic is one of several projects the club sponsors that’s “focused on youth, strengthening families, and serving the community.”

The golf outing is open to youth between the ages of 7 and 17. There is a $5 fee per participant, which covers the greens fee for nine holes, lunch, a participation medal, and trophies for winners of various age divisions.

Last year, 60 young people participated in the Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, which required the event to be divided into two flights.

Organizers are hopeful the event will continue to draw in more and more youth, which is why the club is promoting the event months in advance, Schlote said.

He said that the club does all it can to make sure it at least breaks even once the golf outing is all said and done, and, as with any event, donations are appreciated.

“We also invite Delaware County businesses and residents to plan on ways to support the tournament through monetary or prize donations,” Schlote said. “Any and all proceeds from Kiwanis events are used to support Kiwanis projects.”

The event wouldn’t be possible, he added, without the support of the City of Delaware, which works with the club to give it a location to host the tournament.

Organizers plan to release more tournament information to the public in April.

For information about the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County, go to www.delawarekiwanis.com.

Kiwanis Club of Delaware County President Ed Schlote, left, and Jeff Hall, a past club president, hold up a banner announcing the date of the annual Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, which will be held July 14 at the City of Delaware’s Hidden Valley Golf Course on West William Street. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_Golf-outing.jpeg Kiwanis Club of Delaware County President Ed Schlote, left, and Jeff Hall, a past club president, hold up a banner announcing the date of the annual Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, which will be held July 14 at the City of Delaware’s Hidden Valley Golf Course on West William Street. Courtesy Photo | Kiwanis Club of Delaware County

Youth tournament set for July 14

By Joshua Keeran jkeeran@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Joshua Keeran at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @KeeranGazette.

Contact Joshua Keeran at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @KeeranGazette.