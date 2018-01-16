POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a gas station on East William Street after two packs of cigarettes were reported stolen. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded to a business on North Houk Road last Friday just after midnight after it was reported that an intoxicated man was trying to start a fight. Police gave the man a ride home and released him to a sober party with a warning for disorderly conduct. Later that morning, police were contacted by the sober party who said the man was fighting with his family. Police found the man outside, still heavily intoxicated, and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct.

• An unresponsive person was reported Friday evening in the first block of North Washington Street. Medics transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment for a possible overdose. Illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were located on the scene and charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for consideration.