Beekeeping classes to be offered in February

The Knox County Beekeepers Association can help is offering two classes this winter: Beginning Beekeeping 1 and Beginner Beekeeping 2. These classes will be held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

The Beginning Beekeeping 1 class provides all the information needed to get started: where to purchase bees and equipment, how to care for bees, and keep them healthy. Instruction also will be given on what to look for when you are working your bees, basic biology and behaviors, bee health, pest problems and solutions, and honey harvesting.

The Beginner Beekeeping 2 class delves a bit deeper into the art of hive management with discussion topics such as making more honey, catching swarms, collecting pollen, and splitting hives. In both classes, the aim is to present best-practices in a straight-forward, step-by-step, easy to understand format. Class and group discussions are encouraged between instructors and students.

“The classes are a lot of fun,” said Jeff Gabric, the rresident of KCBA. “Beekeeping can be a complicated endeavor. We try to simplify it for our students and give them enough knowledge to get started and be successful.”

Included in the registration fee of $45 is lunch, a copy of First Lessons in Beekeeping by Keith Delplane, and one-year memberships to the Knox County Beekeepers Association and The Ohio State Beekeepers Association.

Both classes will be held in Hunter Hall at 211 S. Main Street, Mount Vernon. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.knoxbees.com to learn more about the classes and register online. For information, call Jeff Gabric at 515-450-1359.

