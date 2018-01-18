Olentangy 3rd graders fare well on state test

The preliminary results for the state’s 2017 fall third-grade English language arts tests are in, and Olentangy Superintendent Mark Raiff is pleased with how district students performed.

“We saw considerable increase — a 6.46 percent increase for our students scoring proficient or better when compared to the results for 2016, so we are very proud of that,” Raiff said.

He added 72.69 percent of Olentangy third-graders scored proficient or better, which far exceeds the statewide average of 38 percent.

According to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, the language arts test replaced the third-grade reading Ohio Achievement Assessment (OAA) in the 2015-2016 school year, and the scaled score is used for the purpose of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee.

For the current school year, the Third Grade Reading Guarantee promotion score is 672, and any student who achieves it will be eligible for promotion at the end of the school year, according to the website.

As for how Olentangy third-grade students fared in regard to the required promotion score, Raiff said it was achieved by 98.14 percent of the students tested, which represents an increase of 7.75 percent from 2016.

“The remaining students who have not yet met that promotion score still have four more opportunities,” he added. “We are very confident we’ll continue to show great results there in the third-grade reading test.”

Other business

With current Director of Transportation Jodie Clark set to retire from the district on Feb. 28, the board on Jan. 11 approved her replacement.

The new director of transportation is a familiar face in Lori Carter-Evans, who previously spent six years with the district.

“She left for an opportunity in Virginia,” Raiff said. “She is coming to us from a district with 1,000 buses, so we feel really confident she’s well-prepared for our 150 buses. We are really glad to be bringing Lori Carter-Evans back.”

Carter-Evans’ first day back with the district is Feb. 6.

Along with the hiring of a new transportation director, the board also signed off on the purchase of 120 security cameras to be installed or upgraded districtwide in 2018 at a cost of $163,560 from State Security, Westerville.

As for the breakdown of where the cameras will be installed or upgraded, 20 are bound for two high schools, 40 are designated for four middle schools, and 60 will be installed between 11 elementary school buildings.

