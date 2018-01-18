Survey: Bishops get more bang for their buck

After analyzing more than 40 data points for over 650 U.S. colleges and universities, “The Princeton Review” has named Ohio Wesleyan University as one of “The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for Your Tuition Buck.”

The designation comes in the new book, “Colleges That Pay You Back: 2018 Edition” released by Penguin Random House/Princeton Review Books.

“We salute Ohio Wesleyan University, and all of our ‘Colleges That Pay You Back’ schools,” said Robert Franek, “The Princeton Review” editor-in-chief and book’s lead author. “They stand out for their outstanding academics and their affordability via generous financial aid to students with need and/or comparatively low sticker prices. Students at these colleges also have access to extraordinary career services from their freshman year on, plus a lifetime of valuable alumni support.”

The Princeton Review created its list based on data collected in 2016-17 from its surveys of administrators at more than 650 colleges and universities nationwide. The company also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the schools and surveys of school alumni conducted by PayScale.com through April 2017.

The Princeton Review determined ROI (return on investment) for each school utilizing data points that included the areas of academics, cost, financial aid, graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries, and job satisfaction.

According to Ohio Wesleyan’s listing in the new “Colleges That Pay You Back” book:

Ohio Wesleyan “strives to prepare [its] students with the necessary experience to be employed after college” and to that end, the Office of Career Services provides individual counseling, creative programming, and technological services, and invites students and faculty to request workshops on topics they feel would benefit the student career path, such as salary negotiation or graduate school preparation.

In addition to being listed in “Colleges That Pay You Back,” Ohio Wesleyan also is included in The Princeton Review guidebook “The Best 382 Colleges: 2018 Edition,” released in August. The guidebook includes Ohio Wesleyan as one of the nation’s “Best” and “Best Midwestern” colleges.

Learn more about The Princeton Review, its new “Colleges That Pay You Back” book, and its methodology at www.princetonreview.com/colleges-pay-you-back.

New this year, Ohio Wesleyan is offering $30,000 merit scholarships to prospective students who have a minimum 3.4 GPA and either an 1150 SAT or 23 ACT score when they enroll at the university. If the students remain in good academic standing, their Branch Rickey Scholarships will be renewable for up to four years.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic, enrollment, and financial aid opportunities at www.owu.edu/admission.

OWU recommended in Princeton Review Book, ‘Colleges That Pay You Back: 2018 Edition’

