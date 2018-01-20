Glad You Asked: Library to offer four-part parenting series

Parenting is rough. It doesn’t matter the age, I have learned from my own experience and from experiences others have shared with me that each age comes with its own trials and frustrations. Right now I have a “threenager” who has a serious mommy attachment and is convinced that she is the boss (and she’s probably right).

Thankfully, the folks at Syntero, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Strengthening Families Initiative understand where I’m coming from. That’s why they’ve put together a four-part series of parenting classes for caregivers of children ages seven and under.

The classes began this week and will continue for the next three Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd. Topics vary each week and include a take-home workbook, small group sessions during the class, and practical information you can easily apply. All sessions are free and parents and caregivers are welcome to attend as many as they’d like.

Topics coming in the following weeks include: Developing Good Bedtime Routines (Jan 24), Managing Fighting and Aggression (Jan 31), and Hassle-Free Shopping with Children (Feb 7).

Many thanks to our partner agencies, Syntero, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Strengthening Families Initiative, as well as to the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund for providing funding for these sessions. If you would like more information about the series, you can call 740-428-0428 ext. 423 or email dcombs@syntero.org.

If this winter has given you cabin fever and you’re looking for something new and exciting to read, try one of these titles that featured a debut author in 2017.

“The Confusion of Languages” by Siobhan Fallon. Dutifully following their soldier husbands to the U.S. Embassy in Jordan, Cassie and Margaret forge an unlikely friendship before an accident leaves Margaret’s toddler son in Cassie’s care, a situation complicated by the discovery of unsettling secrets in Margaret’s journal.

“Confessions of a Domestic Failure” by Bunmi Laditan. After leaving her career to become a stay-at-home-mom, Ashley Keller tries to improve her parenting skills by joining a boot camp called “Motherhood Better” run by her idol, the head of a Pinterest-perfect mommy blog empire, to hilariously awkward results.

“Ginny Moon” by Benjamin Ludwig. Despite being placed in the ideal foster home, autistic fourteen-year-old Ginny Moon is intent on running back to her abusive, drug-addict birth mother, Gloria.

“Gather the Daughters” by Jennie Melamed. Starving herself to fend off adulthood in a radical post-apocalypse community where a few chosen men scavenge for detritus and women are little more than breeders, a teen leader investigates a shocking mystery before risking her life to organize a girl uprising.

“The Impossible Fortress” by Jason Rekulak. A 14-year-old boy pretends to seduce a girl to steal a copy of Playboy before discovering that she is his computer-loving soulmate against a backdrop of late-1980s teen pop-culture trends.

“A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton. Explores the legacy of racial disparity in the South through the story of three generations of an African American family in New Orleans.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-2.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!