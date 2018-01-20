POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A 17-year-old boy was charged with marijuana possession Thursday afternoon at Delaware County Juvenile Court.

• Police responded Thursday afternoon to the area of Central Avenue and North Liberty Street to conduct a well-being check. Police investigated and after an investigation a subject was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Powell police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted Thursday afternoon on Seldom Seen Road and the driver was cited for speeding. Police report the driver was travelling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.