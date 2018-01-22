Passport to Fishing instructors’ workshop March 21

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the Division of Wildlife will host a Passport to Fishing instructors’ workshop on Wednesday, March 21. The program will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wildlife District One Headquarter located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus Ohio 43215.

The workshop is a free one-day instructor training program that qualifies individuals to become Division of Wildlife certified fishing instructors, similar to a hunter education instructor. Pre- registration is required as seating is limited, participants will also be required to take part in a background check. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and to dress for the weather, some of the clinic will take place outside.

By becoming a certified instructor, you will be able to help reconnect students with the outdoors. Resources available include grants, equipment, brochures, and training.

Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. Workshops teach volunteers the basics of fishing and how to run a four-station fishing program with a fishing event. These instructors then go back to their communities with a written curriculum and training aids, to teach beginning anglers the basics of fishing.

To register for the workshop, please e-mail Derek Klein at derek.klein@dnr.state.oh.us or call 614-644-3925. For additional class information and other educational opportunities, visit wildohio.gov. Click on the Education and Outdoor Discovery tab on the left side of the web page.

