Police: Powell still a “very safe community”

City of Powell Police Chief Gary Vest said that theft and domestic issues were most common calls to police in 2017.

“Really for the most part things are pretty normal here,” Vest said. “Once in a while we get a pretty normal uptick in theft from cars. The suspects could be anywhere, from somebody local to someone coming out of the big city.”

Vest said many thefts occur when people go to a daycare or store and leave their cars running with the doors unlocked.

“We know that distracted parents have a tendency to want to dash in,” Vest said. Vest said even if it’s cold, it’s worth taking your keys out of the car because theoretically you wouldn’t be gone long enough for the temperature to drastically change. “There’s really no safe way to dash away from your car while leaving it running. As much time as it takes you to dash into the store or daycare it takes a thief less time to dash into your car.”

Vest said if you have to leave your car running while you go inside some place, take your spare car key with you and lock the door.

Vest said the other leading report taken in 2017 was domestic incidents.

“Domestic strife doesn’t disappear with sufficient income,” Vest said. “It is consistent throughout the county and we’ve had a harm time finding a solution for that. Domestic violence is probably a greater concern than theft because it’s the people of the household that are impacted, not just the two parties. Domestic violence isn’t always husband and wife, sometimes it’s parents and children.”

Vest applauded the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office efforts to assist Turning Point in building a domestic violence shelter in Delaware and said he hopes that will provide support to people who need it.

Vest said the city’s decision to restrict left turns at the four corners between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday has improved traffic during rush hour.

“I think it’s been much more effective for traffic to flow through,” Vest said. “Because of the no left turns we are seeing less traffic backed up in every direction than what we used to see.”

Vest said looking ahead at 2018 the police department needs to continue to improve and become more efficient.

“We are constantly having to reassess our administrative processes,” Vest said. “As we use technology some things that were done in the past, we don’t have to do anymore.”

Vest said Powell is still a good community in which to live.

“We live in a very safe community,” Vest said. “We have low crime primarily because we have jobs, we have great schools, and we have neighbors that are looking out for each other. I want to remind the community that their safety is everybody’s concern and everybody’s responsibility. It is important to alert us to things people see that are unusual or might raise concern. All those calls and messages are important because it helps us keep in touch with the community.”

By Glenn Battishill

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

