POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A domestic violence situation was reported at a home on West Central Avenue Monday afternoon. A man with developmental disabilities attempted to assault his female guardian. No arrests were made in the case.

• Police took a report of credit card fraud Monday at an apartment on Wootring Street. A 63-year-old woman reported that there had been at least six fraudulent transactions on her credit cards. There are no suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

• An employee at UDF called police Tuesday around 4:25 a.m. to report that a man stole a 20-ounce Mountain Dew and a king sized Payday bar. An investigation is ongoing.