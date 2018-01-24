Jordan named Delaware public utilities director

The City of Delaware has appointed Blake Jordan to be director of the city’s Public Utilities Department, effective Jan. 22.

Jordan will replace Brad Stanton, the current director who is retiring. Stanton has been with the city for 32 years, all of it in the utilities department, including the last 10 years as director. He started in 1986 as a wastewater plant operator and worked his way up to plant superintendent in 1995, and deputy director in 2002.

Jordan, a Delaware native, brings extensive water and wastewater management experience to the position.

“Blake is a great addition to the city team and ready to lead Public Utilities,” Delaware City Manager Tom Homan said. “He has the technical background and experience that the position demands.”

Jordan, 34, most recently was a construction manager for engineering firm AECOM where he oversaw $125 million in upgrades to City of Columbus water plants. Prior to that, he worked as a staff engineer for the Delaware County Regional Sewer District.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to the challenges ahead,” Jordan said. “It is a privilege to lead a department with such dedicated and professional employees.”

The Public Utilities Department oversees water and sanitary sewer service divisions for approximately 15,000 customers. In addition, the storm water division helps to maintain clean surface water throughout the City. All three divisions are controlled by regulations issued by the U.S. and Ohio Environmental Protection Agencies.

Jordan was born in Delaware and graduated from Delaware Hayes High School. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Ohio Northern University.

