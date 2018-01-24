Delaware County Property Transfers

9057 Hawthorn Point, Westerville; Hambel, Dennis E. & Jennie J. to Osburn, Rodney D. & Cynthia A.; $706,000.
352 Pinecrest Court, Delaware; Hickerson, Duane U. to AH4R Properties LLC; $203,000.
6317 S. Old 3C Highway, Westerville; Grady, Caitlin & Eric to Blazek, Nathaniel James; $237,750.
Smothers Road, Westerville; Osburn, Rodney & Cynthia A. to Carter, William & Kimberly; $20,000.
5896 Rosedale Drive, Westerville; Macias, John C. Jr. & Laura L. to Tiwary, Shailendra Kumar & Trivedi Sneha; $299,000.
959 Balmoral Drive, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc.; $82,475.
325 Pinecrest Court, Delaware; Hickerson, Duane U. to AH4R Properties LLC; $201,000.
860 Blackmore Drive, Delaware; NVR Inc. to Mackey, Laudermilch Lindsay; $434,200.
239 W. William Street, Delaware; Glassburn, James L. to Merrimar Galliton LLC; $145,000.
3802 Southbury Drive, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Britt, James C. Jr. & Shirley A.; $556,540.
3820 Evelynton Avenue, Lewis Center; Village at Bale Kenyon LLC The to King, Lisa Kay; $234,455.
3836 Woodbury Landing, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Rahl, Margaret J. Trustee; $443,970.