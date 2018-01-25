POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A theft report was taken at Kohl’s on Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that a juvenile female stole a pair of underwear from the store. Police apprehended the girl, but no charges were filed in the case.

• A resident living in the 600 block of Fern Drive contacted police Tuesday to report that someone posing as a soldier overseas had already received $300 from the victim and was attempting to obtain $500 more via wire transfer. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.