Crash halts downtown traffic


Traffic in downtown Delaware was tied up for several minutes around 3 p.m. on Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Central Avenue. The crash, which resulted in no injuries to the occupants of either vehicle, involved a Toyota Highlander, left, and and Ford Fiesta.


Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

