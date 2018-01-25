Delaware Police investigating fatal shooting on Stratford Road

City of Delaware Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening on Stratford Road.
Delaware Police Capt. Adam Moore said that police received a call at 6:49 p.m. stating that there had been a shooting at a residence at 994 Stratford Road. He said an individual was found dead at the scene and said police are investigating the matter as a homicide.
The victim’s identity has not been released by police.
Moore said a suspect was taken into custody Thursday and police believe they have accounted for all individuals involved in the case.
No charges have been filed yet, according to police.
