Delaware Police investigating fatal shooting on Stratford Road

City of Delaware Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening on Stratford Road.

Delaware Police Capt. Adam Moore said that police received a call at 6:49 p.m. stating that there had been a shooting at a residence at 994 Stratford Road. He said an individual was found dead at the scene and said police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police.

Moore said a suspect was taken into custody Thursday and police believe they have accounted for all individuals involved in the case.

No charges have been filed yet, according to police.

City of Delaware Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening at a residence on Stratford Road. Police said a suspect is in custody. Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_DSC_1065.jpg City of Delaware Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening at a residence on Stratford Road. Police said a suspect is in custody. Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.