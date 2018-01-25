Candlelight vigil honors BV students killed in crash

Buckeye Valley High School students gathered Thursday evening to pay tribute to classmates who perished in a tragic crash.

Sophomore Jacob Richardson, age 16, and freshman Mykaela Fellure, age 15, were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on State Route 257 in Scioto Township. A third student — Alexa Richardson, age 14 — was injured in the crash and received treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. She was released on Thursday.

Buckeye Valley School Resource Officer Deputy Fred Strawser read a brief statement to the media prior to the student-organized candlelight vigil Thursday evening at the school’s football stadium.

Strawser said he’s been the Buckeye Valley school resource officer for six years and that Thursday was a very hard day, but the community has been very supportive.

“I’m not surprised at the outpouring of this student body, parents, staff, and this entire community,” he said. “Our students are always our number one priority — their safety, their well being, and their education. These kids know that we are here for them no matter what. As you can imagine, there have been a lot of tears, a lot of questions, a lot of pain.”

Strawser said that he didn’t have a relationship with either Richardson or Fellure and had not dealt with them much other than saying hello in the hallways in passing.

“I had just general conversations with those two,” he said. “Jacob had an open friendly face with me; Mykaela pretty much the same. It was the only experience that I had with them.”

Strawser said everyone grieves differently and that the staff has “extended every measure of comfort.” He said at the beginning of school Thursday morning the mood was one of shock and then moved on to grieving as the day progressed.

“Trained counselors are meeting with the students and staff,” he said. “The students have been really been coming together to support one another.”

Strawser said he himself, during this time of grieving, has a few students that he has relationships with who came to talk with him. He said he tries to be a supportive presence and that he lets them grieve in their way.

“I try to give them some words of encouragement and lift them up,” he said.

Buckeye Valley School Resource Officer Deputy Fred Strawser read a brief statement to the media before the student-organized candlelight vigil for Jacob Richardson, age 16, and Mykaela Fellure, age 15, Thursday evening. The two BVHS students died in a car crash on Wednesday. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_DSC_0265.jpg Buckeye Valley School Resource Officer Deputy Fred Strawser read a brief statement to the media before the student-organized candlelight vigil for Jacob Richardson, age 16, and Mykaela Fellure, age 15, Thursday evening. The two BVHS students died in a car crash on Wednesday. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette The mood was somber as students, friends, and family of Buckeye Valley High School students Jacob Richardson, age 16, and Mykaela Fellure, age 15, slowly filled the football stands Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_DSC_0287.jpg The mood was somber as students, friends, and family of Buckeye Valley High School students Jacob Richardson, age 16, and Mykaela Fellure, age 15, slowly filled the football stands Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette Classmates, family, and friends of Buckeye Valley High School students Jacob Richardson and Mykaela Fellure filled the football bleachers Thursday for a candlelight vigil. After the field lights were lowered, candles and cellphone lights were lit, and a prayer was said. Students came together to mourn the loss of their fellow students who died in a tragic car crash Wednesday afternoon. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_DSC_0303.jpg Classmates, family, and friends of Buckeye Valley High School students Jacob Richardson and Mykaela Fellure filled the football bleachers Thursday for a candlelight vigil. After the field lights were lowered, candles and cellphone lights were lit, and a prayer was said. Students came together to mourn the loss of their fellow students who died in a tragic car crash Wednesday afternoon. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

