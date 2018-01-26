POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A possession of drug paraphernalia report was taken at an apartment on Fern Drive. A 28-year-old man was charged with possession and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

• Police took a report of aggravated menacing at Dempsey Middle School on Wednesday. A juvenile overheard two other juveniles making vague general threats of harm toward another juvenile. The suspects have not been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded to a doctor’s office on Columbus Pike on Wednesday afternoon after a domestic violence incident was reported. An investigation revealed that a person suffering a behavioral health issue made homicidal statements. The individual was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation. No charges were filed.