Delaware shooting suspect charged with murder

City of Delaware Police have released the identities of the suspect and victim involved in a fatal shooting Thursday night on Stratford Road.

According to a press release, the alleged shooter is identified as Bryan S. Pemberton, 33, of Delaware. Police took him into custody without incident following the shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday at a residence at 994 Stratford Road.

Pemberton was arraigned Friday morning in Delaware Municipal Court. He was charged with murder with a firearm specification. Bond was set at $5 million.

Police identified the victim as Ali Al Azirjawi, 28, of Hilliard. According to officers, Azirjawi was already dead when they arrived on the scene. They found gunshot wounds on his body.

According to the press release, police believe Azirjawi went to the Stratford Road residence for a child custody exchange.

Police detectives and agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification were called to the scene Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

