Delaware County residents honored for supporting fair

Thirty‐six individuals were recently recognized at the 93rd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for outstanding service to their local fairs.

Delaware County residents Chip Thomson and Larry Moreland each received a certificate of recognition for their outstanding contributions to the success of the Delaware County Fair from Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels during the convention.

Of this group, eight received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs.

Thomson, a Delaware County Agricultural Society board member, received a Director’s Award. His efforts were instrumental in getting the hotel lodging tax passed for the Delaware County Fair. It adds a 3 percent tax that goes to the fairgrounds on every hotel room rented in Delaware County. The money can be used for infrastructure needs and new buildings.

Daniels presented each winner with a plaque.

In addition, Daniels presented a certificate of recognition to the Delaware County Fair for the completion of an outstanding 2017 fair season.

The presentation was made during the annual meeting of Ohio’s 94 agricultural societies at the Ohio Fair Managers Association convention. Fair board delegates from Ohio’s county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair participated in the convention in Columbus. Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel and energy.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.

The 2018 dates for the Delaware County Fair will be Sept. 15-22. For more information on Ohio’s fairs, including a listing of fair dates for the 2018 season, visit www.agri.ohio.gov.

Delaware County Agricultural Society Board of Directors member Larry Moreland, left, is shown with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels, center, and Delaware County Agricultural Society board member Chip Thomson, right, at the 93rd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Moreland and Thomson each received awards for their work on behalf of the Delaware County Fair. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_FAIR-AWARDS.jpg Delaware County Agricultural Society Board of Directors member Larry Moreland, left, is shown with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels, center, and Delaware County Agricultural Society board member Chip Thomson, right, at the 93rd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Moreland and Thomson each received awards for their work on behalf of the Delaware County Fair. Courtesy Photo | Delaware County Fair

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.