POLICE BLOTTER


Delaware police report:

• Police were dispatched to an apartment on Forest Brooke Way after receiving a report of an assault Thursday. Police identified a man who had assaulted another man at the residence. It was also determined that he made threats of harm to others in the apartment. The man was arrested for aggravated menacing, domestic violence threats, and assault.

• A theft report was taken at Jegs Automotive on Wednesday after it was reported that a man was seen on video stealing a jacket from a lobby display.

