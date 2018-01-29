Delaware County Historical Society announces board officers

The Delaware County Historical Society elected officers of the organization at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 15.

Stepping up from a vice president position to serve as president is Jack Hilborn. Elected as executive vice president is Matt Kear. Serving as vice president of development will be Jan Fleischmann and vice president of board operations will be Karen Cowan. Reelected as secretary was Lynn Foreman and continuing to serve as treasurer is Ralph Au.

Hilborn, as president, replaces long-time board president Brent Carson who stepped aside after 11 years of leadership, though he will remain on the board. The historical society board named Carson as president emeritus at its previous board meeting in December 2017.

As the longest serving board member of the historical society, Hilborn said, “We are blessed with a great group of very committed volunteers and a great staff composed of Executive Director Donna Meyer and Venue Manager Connie Hoffman. As we look to 2018, we have a number of opportunities ahead of us, such as seeing that our Capital Fund Campaign is successful and also seeing to the critical need for operating funds.

“Our Historical Society is based on volunteers — we need new volunteers and members to help us as we serve the community by providing education and preservation of our rich history,” Hilborn added.

Interested persons can contact the society at info@delawareohiohistory.org or by calling 740-369-3831.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions.

To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.