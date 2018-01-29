Delaware County seeks applicants for mental health board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one person to fill an unexpired term on the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board. This term would expire June 30, 2020.

As a member of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, you will contribute to the development and future direction of this community-enhanced board, which serves as the local alcohol, drug addiction and mental health public authority and planning agency for Delaware and Morrow counties.

The Board promotes, arranges and implements working agreements with social services agencies, both public and private; contracts with non-profit providers for treatment and prevention services; evaluates and monitors all programs and services under contractual commitments; and recruits and promotes local financial support from public and private resources.

Board members must be residents of Delaware County and must demonstrate an interest in and/or professional or volunteer experience with mental health, alcohol or drug addiction programs and facilities.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Dana Bushong, Delaware County Human Resources, 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed Board Appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2018.