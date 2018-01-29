US 42 north of Delaware closed due to crash

U.S. 42 north of Delaware remains closed following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

According to troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are injuries associated with the crash, which involved a tractor trailer and a car. The crash occurred at the junction of U.S. 42 and Cackler Road.

The tractor trailer overturned following impact with the car.

Check back for updates.

