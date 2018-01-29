Posted on by

US 42 north of Delaware closed due to crash


By Glenn Battishill - gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

U.S. 42 north of Delaware is closed following a two-vehicle crash this morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said injuries were reported.


Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

U.S. 42 north of Delaware remains closed following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

According to troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are injuries associated with the crash, which involved a tractor trailer and a car. The crash occurred at the junction of U.S. 42 and Cackler Road.

The tractor trailer overturned following impact with the car.

Check back for updates.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

