POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 23 north of Delaware on Friday evening. A police dog indicated the presence of illegal substances and police conducted a search that yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued summonses and taken to the Delaware County Jail and was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession.

• A traffic stop was conducted in the area of U.S. 23 and and East William Street on Saturday evening. During the course of the stop, a police dog conducted a free air narcotic sniff and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics on the vehicle. A search was conducted and narcotics were located. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

Powell police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted on Liberty Street and the driver was cited for speed, 44 mph in a 20 mph school zone.