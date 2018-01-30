Historical Society to feature homes on Underground Railroad

The Delaware County Historical Society will present “Homes in Delaware County on the Underground Railroad” on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at The Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road in Delaware.

The program will feature homes that can still be seen today that were active “stations” during the period of 1800 through 1863. Though private homes now, through photographs many of the homes will reveal their secret hiding places where runaway slaves were aided on their journey north to freedom.

A brief history of the village of Stratford and The Oberlander Barn will also be presented. Speakers Bill Rietz, Brent Carson, Diane Williams and Karen Hildebrand will provide the informational content to accompany the slideshow. The document of the driving tour that features these homes will be included in the presentation, and is also available for download at the DCHS website (go to www.delawareohiohistory.org, then click “Programs & Events”, then “History Walks And Tours”).

For more information, email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, ext. 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.