Preservation Parks releases summer camp schedule

Information about Preservation Parks of Delaware County summer day camps is now available online, and registration will open at noon on Feb. 15.

The day camps, for ages 7 to 12, will take children on an outdoor adventure, immerse them into nature, introduce them to 1930s farm life, teach them about natural habitats and more.

The park district is offering eight one-week camps: five Nature Camps and three Farm Camps.

Nature camps aim to connect children to the diverse wonders of our natural world in the parks. Whether it’s through hands-on science experiments, experiencing plant and animal habitats up close, exploring flight or by going horseback riding, there is something for every child to discover.

Nature camps take place at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road. The camp lineup features “Outdoor Adventurers,” June 4-8; “Habitat Trekkers,” June 25- 29; “Adventures in Flight,” July 9-13; “Simply Science,” July 23-27; and “Animal Expeditions,” Aug. 6-10.

Gallant Farm Camps allow children to step into the lives of our ancestors and discover what life was like on a 1930s farmstead. The camps will introduce kids to the importance of “making do” on a Depression-era farmstead while also teaching them the roles they would have had on the farm and how downtime would have been spent.

Farm camps take place at Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road. The camp lineup features “Time Travelers,” June 11-15; “Farm Explorers,” July 9-13; and “Gallant Farm Buddies,” July 30 to Aug. 3.

Camp fees, ages ranges and other camp information can be found at www.preservationparks.com/programs/camps, or by calling 740-524-8600, ext. 6.