POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Officers responded to the report of a fight involving several individuals Monday around 4:48 a.m. at a Hayes Street apartment. Police arrived and located several intoxicated adult males and one man unconscious at the scene. Police learned some some type of physical altercation had taken place. The unconscious man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was later taken to Grant Medical Center due to a potential brain injury. The incident remains under investigation.

• Suicidal threats by a male were reported Monday morning at a home on Rivercrest Drive. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a behavioral health evaluation. No arrests were made in the case.

• A mother on Ravine Ridge Drive contacted police Monday evening to report that her adult son was missing. The woman said she had received a call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office inquiring about him due to an automobile crash on Jan. 22. Franklin County officials told the woman that her son’s vehicle was involved in a crash and a male was seen running from the vehicle. The woman told police she had not heard from her son since Jan. 22. A missing persons report was taken. However, later in the day, police learned that Franklin County had located the son, deceased, near the original crash site in Franklin County. A report was taken to document the incident.