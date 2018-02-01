POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a home on North Sandusky Street on Tuesday afternoon after a man was found deceased. Police report the 69-year-old man apparently died of natural causes.

• A package was reported stolen from outside an apartment on Winter Street on Tuesday afternoon. There are no suspects at this time.

• Police and medics were dispatched to a home on Curtis Street on Wednesday around 1:38 a.m. after a 74-year-old male was found deceased. Police report there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, but a report was taken to document the call.