Delaware City Hall access limited to south doors

Area residents doing business at Delaware City Hall will be required to enter the building through the south doors, starting Feb. 1, according to a press release issued by the city.

The press release states that the north and west doors to City Hall will be closed to the general public. Signage at both doors will direct visitors and deliveries to the south doors nearest the parking lot.

The changes are being implemented, in part, due to upgrades to the City Hall security systems — pushbutton locks have been replaced with electronic card units. In addition, the need to provide greater control over access was also a factor. The changes stem from recommendations from two independent security audits which suggested improved and tighter access management.

The south entrance already is the most used entrance to City Hall, according to officials. It provides access to all City Hall departments and the elevator. The south doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and for all scheduled evening meetings.

