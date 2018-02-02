Grand Jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Thursday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Kyle B. Sparks, 25, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies.

• Christopher A. Kauderer, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of theft, one third-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor.

• Alexis S. Longwoth, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of theft, one third-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor.

• Gary M. Bales, of Grove City, was charged with one count of escape, a fifth-degree felony

• Carl C. Tinnery, of Canal Winchester, was charged with one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Richard L. Anderson, of Columbus, was charged with one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ryan N. Quidaciolu, of Westerville, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and nine counts of identity fraud, fifth-degree felonies.

• Michael Walton, of Galion, was charged with one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Samantha Walton, of Delaware, was charged with one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jonathon C. Abrams, II, of Westerville, was charged with one count theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Brandon P. Webb, was charged with one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer A. Garey, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of theft, a third-degree felony.

• Heather A. Latham, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.

• Kyle L. Latoski, of Grove City, was charged with two counts of operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Omar Osualdo Gutierrez, of Powell, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, first-degree felonies, and one count of possession of drugs, also a first-degree felony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.