Wildlife Diversity Conference set for March 6 at OSU

Experts from Ohio and across the country will examine Ohio’s predatory animals at the 34th annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Tuesday, March 6, at the Ohio Union on The Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Aaron Corcoran from the University of North Carolina. Corcoran is passionate about communicating science to others and his research, which focuses on the aerial warfare between bats and their insect prey.

Doors open for registration at 8 a.m., and the conference, titled “Predators: Never Late for Dinner” will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Ohio Union is located at 1739 North High Street, Columbus. The conference is sponsored by the ODNR Division of Wildlife and is open to the public. Conference attendees should park in the attached Ohio Union South parking garage for $10.

Register now at wildohio.gov or call 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). People who register before Thursday, March 1, will receive a discounted rate of $25. The cost will be $35 after that date or the day of the conference. A reduced-price student registration is also available for $10. Those who register before the conference will have the option of signing up for the sit-down lunch.

Conference attendees who register before the conference may purchase the 2018 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp and pin featuring the eastern gartersnake at a discounted price of $12. The stamps and pins will also be available for purchase at the conference for the regular price of $15. Details about the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp are available at wildohio.gov.

Proceeds from the sale of the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp are used to support endangered and threatened native species, habitat restoration, land purchases, conservation easements and educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_ODNR-logo-1.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.