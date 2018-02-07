Board approves construction change orders

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a number of change orders to construction projects at its regular meeting Monday as well as several overnight trips and employment changes.

The board met at 6 p.m. in the board room at Willis Education Center and approved the following change orders to construction projects throughout the district:

• A $9,800 decrease to a contact with M&C Construction LLC for roof work at Smith and Woodward elementary schools

• A $3,248 increase to a contract with Accurate Electric Construction, Inc. for additional work on the fire alarm system at Hayes High School.

• A $3,752 increase to a contract with Guenther Mechanical, Inc. to furnish and install additional HVAC equipment at Woodward and Smith.

• A $13,070 increase to a contract with Johnson Controls, Inc. to furnish and install HVAC equipment at Smith.

• A $13,070 increase to a contract with Johnson Controls, Inc. to furnish and install HVAC equipment at Woodward.

• A $8,848 increase to a contract with Trane Building Services, Inc. to furnish and install additional HVAC equipment at Smith.

• A $8,848 increase to a contract with Trane Building Services, Inc. to furnish and install additional HVAC equipment at Woodward.

The board also approved a proposal from Tremco and Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. for the replacement of the remainder of the old roof on the north academic wing of Hayes High School at a cost of $228,145.04. The project will take place over the summer and funding will come from the 2018-2019 permanent improvement fund.

Additionally, the board approved the following trips:

• An overnight trip to Canton from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 for members of the boys and girls swim team.

• An overnight trip to The Ohio State University, Columbus, from March 8 to March 10 for members of the Hayes High School varsity wrestling team for the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

• An overnight trip for the high school softball team to Space Coast Softball Spring Training in Cocoa Beach, Florida, from March 31 to April 6 during spring break.

• An overnight trip for the varsity boys basketball team to travel to KSA Holiday Tournament at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2018.

The board also approved a new district-sponsored Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Club for Dempsey Middle School.

The board also approved the resignation of Nicholas Smith, a school psychologist for the district; Cynthia Rice, an assistant head cook for the district and Sharon Wolford, a cook and cashier for the district. The board then approved the employment of Jodi Reinicke, an intervention specialist for Pre-K students at Woodward; Kelsey Ferguson, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant at Dempsey; Anthony Miller, a second shift custodian at Hayes; Andrew Thomas, a maintenance worker for the district; and Vicki Van Gilder, an assistant head custodian at Hayes.

The board will meet next on March 5 at 6 p.m.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

