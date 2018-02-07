POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A bike was reported stolen from a home on Deerfield Place Monday morning. The silver speed bike was reportedly worth $50. An investigation is pending.

• A report of an assault was taken at a home on East Central Avenue Monday afternoon. A woman was struck by a 12-year-old boy and a flat-screen television was damaged during the incident. The struck victim declined charges, but a charge for criminal damaging was filed against the 12-year-old.

• A 51-year-old woman was found deceased at a home on Chelsea Street Monday evening. Police took a report of a suicide, and an investigation is ongoing.