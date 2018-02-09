POLICE BLOTTER

Powell police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted on West Powell Road on the morning of Feb. 2. A driver was cited for driving under suspension, no operators license and expired tags.

• A hit-skip was reported on Village Club Drive on the afternoon of Feb. 2. A resident reported their vehicle was struck sometime in the last three days, but no one left any information. A report was taken by police.

• A traffic stop was conducted on Olentangy Ridge Place and State Route 750 Saturday. A driver was cited for driving 56 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Ohio State Highway Patrol report:

• A crash on U.S. Route 23 stalled the southbound lanes for about an hour-and-a-half after a tractor-trailer hit a Honda Odyssey Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Troopers report no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the Odyssey was transported to the hospital for a check-up. The crash remains under investigation.