What’s your library card worth to you? It’s hard to put a value on something that is perceived as “free.”

Sometimes a library card’s value is worth the books, movies, and other materials you’re checking out that you could otherwise be paying for. That means you’re saving yourself $20 for a new DVD, $16 for a popular fiction hardcover book, or $60 for the newest PlayStation 4 video game you wanted to try when you check it out from the library instead.

It’s also true that Ohioans use their libraries to the fullest extent possible, as compared to the rest of the nation. We know that, according to a study by the Ohio Library Council in April 2016, Ohio has the highest number of library transactions per capita in the country, utilizing library materials and services at a rate that is more than twice the national average. We can also say that Ohio ranks first nationally in library visits per capita, averaging seven visits per year for each individual.

There are also little perks of having a library card. Last August, when the solar eclipse made its way across the country, individuals who signed up for a Delaware County District Library (DCDL) card or showed their DCDL card earned themselves a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses – while supplies lasted!

Another benefit coming to all central Ohio library cardholders is the opportunity to receive a discount to attend “Library Day” at the Columbus Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show on Monday, Feb. 19. The day features free admission for K-12 teachers showing proper identification, and two-for-one admission pricing for library cardholders. As an added benefit to the show this year, author and original creator of the “Pete the Cat” series, Eric Litwin, is making a special appearance at 1 p.m. on the Simple Bath Home Stage and at 3:30 p.m. in the Dave Fox Garden & Education Center.

The partnership with central Ohio libraries this year stems from a relationship that our friends at Columbus Metropolitan Library began when they helped create ten “Storybook Gardens” at this year’s show. The backyard garden oases highlight children’s stories like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Lorax,” “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” and, of course, “Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes.” Visitors will be able to walk through the gardens and read stories along the trail.

Check out all the activities happening on President’s Day at the home and garden show by visiting www.delawarelibrary.org and clicking on the “Library Day” link. I hope you’ll find even more value in your library card when you check out some of these new and popular books with a “Home, Garden and DIY” subject heading.

“ThriftStyle: The Ultimate Bargain Shopper’s Guide to Smart Fashion” by Allison Engel, Reise Moore and Margaret Engel. In this photo-filled, easy-to-use resource, shoppers will learn to navigate the racks of their local consignment shop, spot name brands like Versace, Dior, and Burberry, select the best quality items, and repair secondhand clothes that need some love.

“The Unexpected Houseplant: 220 Extraordinary Choices for Every Room in Your Home” by Tovah Martin. Offers advice on the best house plants to keep by season, discussing placement within the home, watering, feeding, grooming, pruning and troubleshooting.

“Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New Favorites” by Deb Perelman. Shares unfussy, foolproof recipes that yield indulgent, flavorful dishes, including such options as sticky toffee waffles, bacony baked pintos, beefsteak skirt steak salad and chocolate peanut butter icebox cake.

“Barefoot Contessa Parties! Ideas and Recipes for Easy Parties that Are Really Fun” by Ina Garten. Offers a wide array of menus for themed parties and such seasonal recipes as butternut squash, tomato fennel salad, chicken chili and mango salsa.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-1.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!